The electric mass transit expert that’s building more than just buses

Jack Hunsley speaks to Proterra about how North America is tackling commercial vehicle electrification

   February 5, 2020

Sooner rather than later, the electric bus could become a staple of urban mobility. The relatively short, consistent routes make predicting energy usage and working out where charging stations need to go quite simple. The improved lifespan of these buses could also yield significant long term monetary savings. Put simply, the electric bus is a highly attractive solution for any city wanting to cut congestion and pollution.

Close
Close