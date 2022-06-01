The difference between functional safety and cyber security is “calculated risk”

Cyber security is an increasingly important consideration for electric vehicles (EVs). It is closely intertwined with functional safety yet merits its own standard. ISO 21434, which addresses cyber security features, took a note from ISO 26262, which focuses on functional safety.

For ISO 21434, “anything safety is relevant. It must be addressed in the threat analysis, mitigations and verifications to become ISO verified,” says Amir Einav, Chief Operating Officer at Karamba Security. Karamba Security is a cyber security company specialising in securing connected devices.

Continual safety and security

Breaking down the relationship of the ISOs, the concept of continual security (ISO 21434) was taken from functional safety (ISO 26262). “When you are introducing continuous security, you are touching the heart of the difference between cyber and functional safety,” Einav tells Automotive World.