The Citroën oli: a lab on wheels for sustainable mobility

A 2020 survey of 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK by Zap-Map found that less than 1% would consider returning to gasoline-powered cars. Notably, all-electric vehicles scored higher ownership satisfaction scores than hybrid models as well. This indicates that, once they have tried an EV, consumers are generally convinced of their superiority.

However, the International Energy Agency estimated in 2021 that only 10% of global car sales were EVs. So, what is preventing customers from making their first EV purchase? Not surprisingly, issues concerning charging times, range and price continue to be among the most prominent factors. Clearly, EVs are going to need to prove both their practicality as well as their eco-friendly credentials.