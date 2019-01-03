The case for wireless charging grows stronger

Wireless charging solves current e-mobility challenges and gives vendors a competitive advantage. By Scott Shepard

   January 3, 2019

Although corded charging is the norm, it is difficult to imagine it remaining so in an electric-powered, self-driving future. It would be easier to pass electrons into vehicle batteries without any physical connection or swap batteries in and out of vehicles at fleet depots. This future is distant, but it is where the industry is heading. To get there, industry suppliers will go through many iterations of possible solutions until they develop technologies that are good enough to be standardised. Battery swapping is far off, but wireless charging is making waves….

