The automotive industry suffers most under COVID-19, say materials suppliers

With automakers shutting down plants in Europe and the US, steel and aluminium giants are acting accordingly, but the industry must prepare to restart, stresses Tata. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 2, 2020

Shutting down a car factory is one thing. Shutting down a blast furnace is an entirely different matter, a complex and largely undesirable process which can take weeks and prove extremely costly. Getting a furnace back online can similarly take weeks, and those producers who go ahead with a shutdown risk missing an upturn in the economy. In short, it is something that nobody wants to do….

