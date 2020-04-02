The automotive industry suffers most under COVID-19, say materials suppliers

Shutting down a car factory is one thing. Shutting down a blast furnace is an entirely different matter, a complex and largely undesirable process which can take weeks and prove extremely costly. Getting a furnace back online can similarly take weeks, and those producers who go ahead with a shutdown risk missing an upturn in the economy. In short, it is something that nobody wants to do….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference