Thailand receives 4,200 battery swap trucks from U Power, SAIC

The main players involved in the memorandum of understanding are U Power, SAIC Hongyanm and Unex EV. By Stewart Burnett

China's U Power, SAIC Hongyan and Dutch firm UNEX EV have signed a memorandum of understanding to deploy 4,200 swap-compatible zero-emission heavy trucks in Thailand. The tripartite collaboration will supply 3,000 long-haul electric tractors and 1,200 port-specific short-distance trucks to support the country's ongoing commercial transport decarbonisation efforts.

