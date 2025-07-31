Thailand eases EV production rules amid local sales slump

Thailand has revised its electric vehicle (EV) incentive policy to give automakers more flexibility in meeting their production requirements, allowing exported vehicles to count toward local manufacturing targets for the first time. The Thailand Board of Investment announced on 30 July that one exported EV would henceforth count as 1.5 vehicles toward production quotas, easing pressure on OEMs facing weak domestic sales as Chinese-made EVs dominate.
