Tesla’s robotaxi service now open to the general public

Tesla has made its robotaxi app available for iPhone users across the US, allowing anyone to download the application and join a waitlist for the autonomous taxi service. The app release makes good on Chief Executive Elon Musk's promise to open its nascent robotaxi service to the public in September, although Android support is yet to manifest and is expected at a later date.
