Tesla’s planned CA ‘robotaxi’ service to use FSD, chauffeurs

Tesla's planned Bay Area robotaxi service must use human drivers rather than autonomous vehicles, California regulators have confirmed, contradicting Chief Executive Elon Musk's claims of launching a fully-fledged ‘robotaxi’ service. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) stated Tesla lacks the required permits for autonomous passenger operations, nor has it applied for them.
