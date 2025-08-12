Tesla’s NA service chief exits amid major talent exodus

Tesla's North American Director of Service, Piero Landolfi, has left after nearly nine years, joining a growing exodus of senior executives as the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer faces declining sales and the impending elimination of federal EV tax credits in September. Landolfi announced his departure on LinkedIn, stating it was time for his “next adventure” as he joins robotics company Nimble as senior vice president of operations.
