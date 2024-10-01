Tesla wins dismissal of ADAS anti-fraud lawsuit

Tesla and its Chief Executive Elon Musk have scored a victory in their messaging around driver-assist and self-driving technologies. On 30 September 2024, both won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of defrauding shareholders by exaggerating the efficacy, reliability, and safety of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta and Autopilot technologies. This was allegedly done with the intent of boosting share prices.