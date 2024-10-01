Tesla wins dismissal of ADAS anti-fraud lawsuit

While this bout of litigation has done little to quell Musk’s penchant for bold claims, more legal scrutiny is incoming. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla and its Chief Executive Elon Musk have scored a victory in their messaging around driver-assist and self-driving technologies. On 30 September 2024, both won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of defrauding shareholders by exaggerating the efficacy, reliability, and safety of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta and Autopilot technologies. This was allegedly done with the intent of boosting share prices.

