Tesla trials its self-driving cars on English roads

Tesla has released videos on social media demonstrating its Full Self-Driving technology successfully navigating UK roads, including London landmarks and Swindon's notorious ‘Magic Roundabout’. The footage shows a Model 3 operating almost entirely hands-free, marking the company's first public evidence of testing autonomous capabilities on British streets ahead of a potential robotaxi launch.
