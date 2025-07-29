Tesla trials its self-driving cars on English roads

Tesla has shared footage of the Model 3 navigating central London and a notoriously difficult roundabout in Swindon. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has released videos on social media demonstrating its Full Self-Driving technology successfully navigating UK roads, including London landmarks and Swindon's notorious ‘Magic Roundabout’. The footage shows a Model 3 operating almost entirely hands-free, marking the company's first public evidence of testing autonomous capabilities on British streets ahead of a potential robotaxi launch.

