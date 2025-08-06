Tesla shareholders sue over ‘dangerous’ robotaxi claims

A class action lawsuit claims Tesla hid significant safety risks while overstating the effectiveness of its self-driving technology. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla shareholders have filed a class action lawsuit accusing the automaker and its Chief Executive, Elon Musk, of securities fraud for allegedly concealing significant safety risks posed by the company's self-driving robotaxis. The legal action, which resulted in a 6.1% stock decline over two trading days and eliminated approximately US$68bn in market value, follows Tesla's long-awaited public robotaxi debut in Austin back in June.

