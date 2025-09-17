Tesla Semi to anchor Uber Freight EV fleet scheme

Uber Freight has partnered with Tesla to launch its Dedicated EV Fleet Accelerator Programme, giving US carriers subsidised access to Tesla Semi electric trucks. Announced at Uber’s Deliver 2025 summit in Jacksonville, Florida, the scheme is designed to circumvent the high upfront cost of heavy-duty electrification, which remains the single biggest barrier to adoption.
