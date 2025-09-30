Tesla rolls out 500 kW V4 Superchargers built for cars, CVs

Tesla has begun deploying its new V4 Supercharger cabinets, capable of delivering up to 500 kW for passenger vehicles and up to 1.2 megawatts for the Tesla Semi. Max de Zegher, Tesla’s North American charging director, said the hardware will make ultra-fast charging standard for both cars and trucks, a key step as the company prepares to scale long-haul electric freight.
