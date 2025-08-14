Tesla recruits robotaxi test operators for NYC expansion

Elon Musk recently claimed that Tesla robotaxis will serve half of the US population by the end of 2025. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has posted a job listing seeking vehicle operators in New York City to collect data for its Autopilot development team, indicating that plans to expand its robotaxi operations beyond Austin remain in place. The “Vehicle Operator, Autopilot” position, based in Flushing, Queens, involves driving engineering vehicles for extended periods to conduct audio and camera data collection for testing purposes.

