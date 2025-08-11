Tesla receives Texas robotaxi permit under new state laws

Texas is becoming a battleground for autonomous driving, as Waymo also announces expansion plans for Dallas in 2026. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla’s robotaxi operation, Tesla Robotaxi LLC, has received approval from Texas authorities to operate a commercial ride-hailing business using autonomous vehicles, marking a significant milestone for the electric vehicle manufacturer's robotaxi ambitions. The transportation network company license is valid until August 6, 2026, enabling statewide operations without mandatory human safety drivers onboard.

