Tesla partners with DeepSeek AI, Doubao for Chinese market

Tesla eschews Grok and opts for local favourites as it looks to bolster its position in China’s hyper-competitive EV market. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla will integrate AI models from Chinese companies DeepSeek and ByteDance's Doubao into its upcoming Model Y L vehicles in China, according to terms of service documents posted on the automaker's website. The partnership, among other things, enables voice-activated controls for navigation, entertainment and climate systems through ByteDance's Volcano Engine cloud platform.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/tesla-partners-with-deepseek-ai-doubao-for-chinese-market/

