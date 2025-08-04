Tesla ordered to pay US$243m in fatal Florida Autopilot crash

The landmark ruling finds Tesla liable for the fatal collision, although the automaker has pledged to fight the ruling. By Stewart Burnett

A Florida jury has ordered Tesla to pay US$243m in damages after finding its Autopilot software partially responsible for a 2019 crash that killed a 22-year-old woman, marking the first wrongful death verdict against the automaker's self-driving technology. The Miami federal court awarded US$129m in compensatory damages, atop which Tesla must pay US$200m in punitive damages.

