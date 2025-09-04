Tesla moves its robotaxi monitors to the driver’s seat

Tesla has explained that the change is intended to support safe expansion onto public highways. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has relocated safety monitors from the front passenger seat to the driver’s seat in its Austin robotaxi service as the automaker looks to expand its operations onto highways. The change coincided with the implementation of Texas Senate Bill 2807 on 1 September, which introduced stricter oversight requirements for autonomous vehicle deployment in the state.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/tesla-moves-its-robotaxi-monitors-to-the-drivers-seat/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here