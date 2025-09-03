Tesla mired in year-long regulatory processes in EU FSD push

Internal documents have revealed Tesla’s frustration with Dutch regulators who hold the keys to EU-wide authorisation. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has spent nearly a year navigating European regulatory approval for its Full Self-Driving software, employing diplomatic charm and experiencing growing frustration as it confronts what Chief Executive Elon Musk has characterised as a “layer cake of bureaucracy” in the way of its autonomy ambitions in the region. The company faces strict oversight from Dutch regulators who control EU-wide authorization, requiring extensive testing far beyond US requirements for self-driving system deployment.

Internal regulatory documents reviewed by Business Insider reveal Tesla’s intensive lobbying efforts and growing impatience with the approval process. Documents cover the period from September 2024 to January 2025, showing Tesla’s sustained engagement with European authorities.

According to the outlet, Tesla has at times pursued an charm offensive, spending approximately US$30,000 to bring Dutch Vehicle Authority staff to its California engineering headquarters and organising demonstration events at regulatory offices. Musk personally met with Dutch regulators in January, while Tesla employees repeatedly emphasised in paperwork that approval was “mission critical for our leadership”.

European regulations require government-approved testing and factory inspections before autonomous systems can enter markets, contrasting sharply with the US’ more relaxed approach where companies can largely self-certify compliance. Tesla must also obtain approval for each software update for its self-driving, creating significant operational constraints compared to its domestic market freedom. Musk’s frustration became apparent in May when he remarked on X: “Tesla is waiting for EU approval (sigh).”





