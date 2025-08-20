Tesla loses appeal, will face class action over FSD claims

US District Judge Rita Lin has ruled that Tesla must face a certified class action lawsuit from California drivers alleging that the automaker deliberately misled customers about its vehicles' self-driving capabilities for eight years. The San Francisco-based judge determined that Tesla's lack of sensors deemed necessary for the promised SAE Level 4-5 autonomy, and its inability to “demonstrate a long-distance autonomous drive with any of its vehicles” justified group litigation.
