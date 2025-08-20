Tesla loses appeal, will face class action over FSD claims

Tesla argued that FSD buyers may not have seen the inaccurate claims it was making online, but US Judge Lin dismissed this claim. By Stewart Burnett

US District Judge Rita Lin has ruled that Tesla must face a certified class action lawsuit from California drivers alleging that the automaker deliberately misled customers about its vehicles' self-driving capabilities for eight years. The San Francisco-based judge determined that Tesla's lack of sensors deemed necessary for the promised SAE Level 4-5 autonomy, and its inability to “demonstrate a long-distance autonomous drive with any of its vehicles” justified group litigation.

