Tesla faces “a few rough quarters”

The decline in Tesla's vehicle deliveries slightly worsened in Q2 2025, falling by 13.5% after a 13% drop in Q1. It is difficult to quantify how much of this is individually attributable to consumer boycotts, Tesla's ageing model line-up (notwithstanding the Model Y facelift), and growing competition across all markets. However, all three factors will have played a part.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?