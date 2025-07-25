Tesla faces “a few rough quarters”

Elon Musk projects a difficult sales environment for Tesla in H2 2025, and its latest finances align with that assessment. By Jonathan Storey

The decline in Tesla's vehicle deliveries slightly worsened in Q2 2025, falling by 13.5% after a 13% drop in Q1. It is difficult to quantify how much of this is individually attributable to consumer boycotts, Tesla's ageing model line-up (notwithstanding the Model Y facelift), and growing competition across all markets. However, all three factors will have played a part.

