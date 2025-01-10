Tesla facelifts Model Y in bid to sustain China’s interest

When Tesla recorded its first annual sales decline for 13 years on 2 January 2025, industry analysts cited increased competition and an aging core product line-up as among the most likely reasons. Eight days later, the automaker announced on its Chinese website that a facelifted Model Y is now available to order. Deliveries are expected from March, subject to regulatory approval. It is currently unknown if a broader release outside China is planned.
