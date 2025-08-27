Tesla expands Austin robotaxi operation before public launch

Tesla is ramping up for the public launch of its Austin robotaxi service, substantially expanding the service area from 91 square miles to 173 while increasing its vehicle fleet by 50%. The expansion represents the third geofence increase since the ride-hailing service opened on an invite-only basis in June with an initial coverage of just 20 square miles.
