Tesla debuts lower-cost Models Y and 3 to fill tax credit gap

After a year of investor and consumer anticipation, Tesla has launched lower-cost ‘Standard’ versions of the Model Y and Model 3, priced at US$39,990 and US$36,990 respectively. The new variants come on the heels of a year of protracted sales decline, and are particularly targeted at reviving sales after the elimination of the US federal … Continued