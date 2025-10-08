Tesla debuts lower-cost Models Y and 3 to fill tax credit gap

After a year of investor and consumer anticipation, Tesla has launched lower-cost 'Standard' versions of the Model Y and Model 3, priced at US$39,990 and US$36,990 respectively. The new variants come on the heels of a year of protracted sales decline, and are particularly targeted at reviving sales after the elimination of the US federal

After a year of investor and consumer anticipation, Tesla has launched lower-cost ‘Standard’ versions of the Model Y and Model 3, priced at US$39,990 and US$36,990 respectively. The new variants come on the heels of a year of protracted sales decline, and are particularly targeted at reviving sales after the elimination of the US federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit.

