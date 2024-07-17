Tesla confirms robotaxi reveal event delayed until October

CEO Elon Musk has offered clarification on the latest in a long series of delays to Tesla’s robotaxi, but are concerns warranted? By Stewart Burnett

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla’s Robotaxi event—initially slated for 8 August 2024—is now delayed to an unspecified date in October. This follows an 11 July 2024 news report in Bloomberg citing several off-the-record insiders who claimed the design team had been instructed to modify aspects of the vehicle’s design and “build additional prototypes”.

