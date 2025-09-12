Tesla chair: Musk’s political speech is “up to him”

Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm dismissed concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk's political involvement has materially impacted vehicle sales, stating in a new interview with Bloomberg that his political motivations are “up to him”. Denholm insisted customers purchase products they love rather than making decisions based on politics, noting Musk has returned “front and centre” at the automaker after winding down his government advisory role in May.
