Tesla announces price hikes amid Canada’s dispute with US 

With no model refresh yet announced, the reason for Tesla’s sudden and major price hike is not clear. By Stewart Burnett 

From 1 February 2025 onwards, Tesla will raise the sticker prices for most of its vehicles in Canada. The Model S, X, and Y will see price hikes of CA$4,000 (U$2,780). The Model 3 will become variably more expensive according to spec: while the Long-Range Rear Wheel Drive will also increase by CA$4,000, the All-Wheel Drive version will go up by CA$8,000, and the Performance trim by CA$9,000. 

