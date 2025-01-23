Tesla announces price hikes amid Canada’s dispute with US 

From 1 February 2025 onwards, Tesla will raise the sticker prices for most of its vehicles in Canada. The Model S, X, and Y will see price hikes of CA$4,000 (U$2,780). The Model 3 will become variably more expensive according to spec: while the Long-Range Rear Wheel Drive will also increase by CA$4,000, the All-Wheel Drive version will go up by CA$8,000, and the Performance trim by CA$9,000.