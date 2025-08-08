Tesla announces major Full Self-Driving upgrade coming

Musk has promised a 10x increase in parameters and improved video compression, but previous similar claims failed to deliver results. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has teased a new Full Self-Driving update featuring what he claims will be a “10x increase in parameters” and improved video compression, marking the second time this year he has promised significant improvements to the autonomous driving system. The update could be released publicly by the end of September if testing proceeds smoothly.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/tesla-announces-major-full-self-driving-upgrade-coming/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here