Telo raises US$20m to launch compact pickup CV

Telo Trucks has raised US$20m in an oversubscribed Series A round to bring its MT1 compact electric commercial pickup to market, betting that a capital-efficient, low-volume strategy can succeed where many e-mobility startups have failed. The would-be automaker’s funding was led by co-founder and designer Yves Béhar and Tesla Co-Founder Marc Tarpenning, with additional backing from Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff, E12 Ventures, Nova Threshold and others.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?