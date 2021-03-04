Teleoperation an essential enabler for the autonomous truck business model

It is commonly predicted that autonomous vehicles (AVs) could first arrive in closed environments such as ports, construction sites and distribution centres, with fewer road users and shorter, repeated routes lightening the load on self-driving computers. Concepts such as Scania’s AXL and Volvo’s Vera speak to this, as do trials at ports in China, Thailand and Germany. But Elliot Katz, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder at teleoperations developer Phantom Auto, has something of a caveat to make….