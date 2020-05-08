Telematics transforms mobility management from guesswork into science

Octo Telematics is revolutionising fleet management and automotive insurance with AI. Megan Lampinen finds out how

   May 8th, 2020

Smart technology and machine learning are reshaping every aspect of the automotive industry. Smart factories can predict maintenance needs in advance, while load matching apps optimise freight movement and automated systems take over driving tasks. The insurance industry is harnessing the power of advanced digital technology to tailor pricing more specifically than ever, while fleet management is tapping smart telematics to help with aspects like damage detection and reconstruction….

Close
Close