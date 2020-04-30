Telematics offers fleets a quick route to cheaper truck insurance

Greater connectivity and data analysis offers fleets a route to cheaper insurance—and a lifeline for the commercial vehicle insurance industry. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 30th, 2020

If the trucking world leads the way on telematics, then part of the reason for that is self-preservation. Trucking operations, whether owner-operator or part of a fleet, face a myriad of challenges when it comes to insurance, from high costs to the sheer complexity of organising cover for heavy-duty vehicles, trailers full of goods and other specialist considerations….

