Tech industry partnerships could make or break autonomous truck development

As more technology companies expand into the CV sector, truckmakers will quickly need to decide which players can best aid their AV development. By Jack Hunsley

   March 26, 2020

Developing an autonomous car that meets all the required and recommended safety criteria is a considerable challenge. Scale up from an autonomous car to an autonomous truck, and suddenly the stakes are much higher. Any crash can have dire consequences, but a crash involving a large, heavy-duty truck is far more likely to have a dramatic outcome.

