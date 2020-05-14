Team effort: Micromobility players must share goals with cities to survive

Lower emissions, safer streets, less congestion: these are the things sought by cities the world over, and the growth of the tech sector within mobility has birthed new strategies to help achieve this. Shared bikes, electric scooters and more have become part of the furniture in many urban centres, with authorities keen for commuters and travellers to take advantage of healthy, emission-free alternatives to private vehicles, and in the age of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to relieve pressure on mass transit systems. But how are the service providers themselves faring, and how are they working with cities to ensure they provide what’s required?…