Tata Motors pursues €3.8bn bridge loan for Iveco acquisition

Tata Motors is arranging a €3.875bn (US$4.54bn) bridge loan to fund its acquisition of Iveco's CV business, representing one of Asia's largest M&A financing deals of 2025. The 12-month facility carries a 102.5 basis point margin over Euribor and benefits from a letter of support from Tata Sons, with Morgan Stanley, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group serving as underwriters.
