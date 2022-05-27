Swind’s powertrain conversion challenges e-mobility perceptions

Swind's Raphael Caille is the enthusiast behind the world’s most powerful e-bike and the first off-the-shelf electric engine to convert a wide range of cars to emission-free power. By Simon Heptinstall

The oldest road in Britain makes an unlikely test track for some of the world’s latest transport technology. But eccentric auto engineer Raphael Caillé chose to speed along the ancient chalky Ridgeway path on the crest of the Wiltshire Downs… testing his prototype electric two-wheeler, the EB-01.

There’s nothing prehistoric about this machine. Former Paris–Dakkar rally driver Caillé claims it is the world’s fastest electric bike. It has extraordinary specs: it’s a pedal cycle that accelerates from 0 to 60mph in less than five seconds and can hit 80mph.

More importantly the EB-01 is the product that kick-started his thriving electric transport company Swind. “It was the demonstrator that showcased what we could do with electric power,” says Raphael. “We got our first big contract because of it.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here