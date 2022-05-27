Swind’s powertrain conversion challenges e-mobility perceptions

The oldest road in Britain makes an unlikely test track for some of the world’s latest transport technology. But eccentric auto engineer Raphael Caillé chose to speed along the ancient chalky Ridgeway path on the crest of the Wiltshire Downs… testing his prototype electric two-wheeler, the EB-01.

There’s nothing prehistoric about this machine. Former Paris–Dakkar rally driver Caillé claims it is the world’s fastest electric bike. It has extraordinary specs: it’s a pedal cycle that accelerates from 0 to 60mph in less than five seconds and can hit 80mph.

More importantly the EB-01 is the product that kick-started his thriving electric transport company Swind. “It was the demonstrator that showcased what we could do with electric power,” says Raphael. “We got our first big contract because of it.”