Suzuki commits US$8.3bn to India EV production hub

Suzuki expands its footprint in its largest market with a substantial new investment. By Stewart Burnett

Japanese automaker Suzuki will invest INR 700bn (US$8.3bn) in India over the next five to six years as it establishes the country as its central hub for global electric vehicle (EV) production. The investment comes as Maruti Suzuki commenced production of its first-ever EV, the eVitara, at its Gujarat facility which it plans to export to over 100 countries.

