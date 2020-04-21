Subscription models important for automakers—but some work better than others

Despite early setbacks, automakers will likely stick with subscription models. Success will depend on figuring out what consumers want to take advantage of: it's not necessarily choice. By Xavier Boucherat

  

They are by no means the most well-known avenue to accessing a personal vehicle, but most automakers are now experimenting with subscription models. A survey of those available today reveals a mixture of approaches, along with some divergence on what the automobile subscription model can offer and who the target market is. Some automakers are already learning what could work….

