Sub-brands provide automakers a route into the MaaS market

Josh Wickham investigates the trend of automakers creating sub-brands to experiment with mobility service provision

   November 29, 2018

Smart mobility solutions represent one of the four pillars of development within the transportation sector, alongside vehicle technologies that are either autonomous, connected, or electric. The heavy-hitters in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) space are the huge ride-hailing start-ups such as Uber and Lyft, though the success that these companies have experienced has prompted a number of automakers to get involved….

Close
Close