Study winner: Singapore leads in development of urban mobility

More than ever, the reform of mobility systems is one of the key challenges facing the world today. There are two key strategic paths that cities must take if they are to respond to environmental and capacity challenges. The third edition of Arthur D. Little’s ‘Future of Mobility’ study, published in March 2018, examines societal and technology trends, as well as new mobility solutions, and reflects on their likely impact on future mobility ecosystems. The mobility score per city ranges from 0 to 100 index points; the maximum of 100 points is defined by the best performance of any city in the sample for each criterion. The highest score was achieved by the city-state of Singapore, with 59.3 points….