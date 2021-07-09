Stellantis wants to lead the EV pack

The late Sergio Marchionne, former Chief Executive of FCA, was infamous in his later years for pouring cold water on electric vehicle (EV) viability, claiming in 2017 that there was no tenable economic model for zero-emission mobility. Statements like these did little to ease investor concerns that the automaker lagged behind the efforts of rivals. In 2020, Carlos Tavares, then Chief Executive of PSA, also expressed doubts over mainstream EV demand without continued subsidies and a much-improved charging network.