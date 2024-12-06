Stellantis to introduce lithium-sulphur batteries from 2030

The electric vehicle (EV) segment is currently dominated by lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, and their importance isn’t likely to fade any time soon. The global market is forecast to be worth US$187bn by 2032—up from US$57bn in 2023, according to MarketsandMarkets. However, many promising new chemistries are under development. For example, on 5 December 2024, Stellantis announced that it was exploring the possibilities of lithium-sulphur (Li-S) with battery developer Zeta Energy.