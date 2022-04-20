Stellantis targets ambitious connected software growth

Though exact job titles vary from company-to-company, the typical set of automotive C-suite roles has remained practically the same since the industry’s inception. The fact that Stellantis opted to add a Chief Software Officer to its ranks in 2021 only further underlines the growing importance of connectivity in today’s industry. Yves Bonnefont has now been in this role for 16 months, joining Stellantis’ top employee echelon after serving seven years as Chief Executive of DS Automobiles. During this period, he has already played a key role in moulding the automaker’s software strategy.