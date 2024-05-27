Stellantis revenue down 11.7%

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue. For Q1 2024 it reported a 9.6% drop in consolidated shipments to 1.33 million units and a 10.9% fall in combined shipments (which includes sales by non-consolidated joint ventures) to 1.37 million units. Revenue fell by 11.7% to €41.7bn, mainly due to the lower volume, weaker mix and adverse currency movements, partly offset by firm net pricing.
