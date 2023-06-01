Stellantis Q1 2023 results

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue. For Q1 2023 it reported a 7% rise in consolidated shipments to 1.476 million units, with all major regions (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, China & Asia-Pacific and Maserati) contributing to the rise. The company also reports a figure for 'combined shipments' which includes sales by non-consolidated joint ventures and this rose by 8% to 1.538 million units.