Stellantis orders three-week shutdown of Poissy, France plant 

Stellantis will use the closure time to assess stock levels and carry out maintenance and training. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis will suspend production at its Poissy plant near Paris for three weeks in October, citing demand challenges in the European market as the reason for the closure. The factory, which employs 2,000 people and produces the DS3 and Opel Mokka, will close from 13 to 31 October, during which time the automaker will manage stock levels and carry out maintenance and training. 

