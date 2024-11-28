Stellantis orders latest Turin plant halt amid layoff fears 

Stellantis is again following through on the drastic cost-cutting measures it promised following its bleak H1 2024 report. On 27 November 2024, the automaker confirmed it would commence the latest in a series of production halts at its Mirafiori plant effective from 2 December and continuing until 17 December, after which the plant will remain closed for the festive season through 5 January, as previously agreed.
