Stellantis, Mistral AI deepen tie-up to scale AI adoption

Stellantis has announced an expansion of its ongoing partnership with French AI specialist Mistral AI to accelerate the adoption across the automaker’s global operations. The companies, which have worked together for 18 months on pilot projects, will form a strategic alliance to embed AI at the core of Stellantis’ business, aiming to improve manufacturing processes, strategic agility and customer experience.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?