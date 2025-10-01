Stellantis, Mistral AI deepen tie-up to scale AI adoption

Two new platforms, Innovation Lab and Transformation Academy, will drive AI adoption from manufacturing to customer service. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis has announced an expansion of its ongoing partnership with French AI specialist Mistral AI to accelerate the adoption across the automaker’s global operations. The companies, which have worked together for 18 months on pilot projects, will form a strategic alliance to embed AI at the core of Stellantis’ business, aiming to improve manufacturing processes, strategic agility and customer experience.

